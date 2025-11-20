logo
G20 billionaires could end world poverty in one year's earnings: Oxfam

WORLD NEWS
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP Workers and volunteers hand out food to people in line at La Colaborativa's food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on November 15, 2025.
Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP Workers and volunteers hand out food to people in line at La Colaborativa's food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on November 15, 2025.
G20 billionairesG20world povertyone year's earningsOxfam

Top News
Read More
A general view of a vandalised G20 sign outside the Nasrec Expo Center in Johannesburg on November 10, 2025, where the upcoming G20 summit will be hosted. (Photo by CAMILLA RICHETTI / AFP)
Five things to know about the first G20 held in Africa
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 17:33 HKT
A general view of the G20 Inequality Committee's Report on global inequalities after it was handed over to South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa by US economist and recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences Joseph Stiglitz, at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on November 4, 2025. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)
Trump says no US officials to attend G20 in South Africa
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 16:58 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media about hosting the G20 summit, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump says 2026 G20 summit will be held at his Miami-area golf club
WORLD NEWS
06-09-2025 12:36 HKT
Chinese Finance Minister Lan Foan attends a press conference about a bill on raising ceilings on local government debt, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 8, 2024. REUTERS/Josh Arslan
China tells G20 meeting world economic growth insufficient
CHINA NEWS
25-04-2025 11:27 HKT
A South Korean ferry that had been stranded near a rocky island off Shinan while carrying 267 people is docked at a pier in Mokpo after arriving hours later with all passengers and crew rescued safely, in Mokpo, South Korea, November 20, 2025. Yonhap/via REUTERS
Stricken ferry in South Korea towed to port as authorities launch probe
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Photo by DANIEL HEUER / AFP US congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez (C), Democrat of New Mexico, celebrates with victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after announcing to attendees of a candlelight vigil, that the US Senate passed the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025.
White House defends Trump's harsh attacks on reporters
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia attend the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Behind Trump defense of Saudi crown prince, a deeper US shift on human rights
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
UN adopts traditional, oft-ignored Olympics 'truce'
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP This photo taken on October 24, 2025 shows a fourteen-year-old boy posing at his home near Gosford as he looks at social media on his computer.
Meta to remove under-16 Australians from Facebook, Instagram on December 4
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
Attorneys for former U.S. President Donald Trump; James Trusty, Lindsey Halligan and John Rowley, depart the U.S. Justice Department after meeting with Justice Department officials over the Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, after Trump's lawyers last month sent the department a letter asking for a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, in Washington, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Lynch/File Photo
US Justice Dept denies misconduct allegations in Comey criminal case
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
File photo
Warmer winter for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
18-11-2025 21:19 HKT
Hong Kong wakes to 13.2°C — coldest morning of the season
HONG KONG NEWS
19-11-2025 11:25 HKT
Pregnant sex workers marketed as ‘lucky charm’ at Tsuen Wan spa
HONG KONG NEWS
19-11-2025 15:14 HKT
