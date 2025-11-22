logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

G20 leaders meet in South Africa seeking agreement, despite US boycott

WORLD NEWS
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa co-hosts, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured), a summit on the Global Fund on November 21, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa, ahead of the G20 Summit that starts tomorrow. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa co-hosts, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured), a summit on the Global Fund on November 21, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa, ahead of the G20 Summit that starts tomorrow. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
G20leadersSouth Africaseeking agreementUS boycott

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP Workers and volunteers hand out food to people in line at La Colaborativa's food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on November 15, 2025.
G20 billionaires could end world poverty in one year's earnings: Oxfam
WORLD NEWS
20-11-2025 15:05 HKT
A person holds a Palestinian flag during the annual Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) in Cape Town, South Africa on April 14, 2023 [File: Reuters/Esa Alexander]
More than 150 Palestinians were held on a plane for around 12 hours in South Africa
WORLD NEWS
14-11-2025 20:08 HKT
A general view of a vandalised G20 sign outside the Nasrec Expo Center in Johannesburg on November 10, 2025, where the upcoming G20 summit will be hosted. (Photo by CAMILLA RICHETTI / AFP)
Five things to know about the first G20 held in Africa
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 17:33 HKT
A general view of the G20 Inequality Committee's Report on global inequalities after it was handed over to South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa by US economist and recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences Joseph Stiglitz, at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on November 4, 2025. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)
Trump says no US officials to attend G20 in South Africa
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 16:58 HKT
Artillerymen of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade fire an M114 self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov/File Photo
South Africa to investigate how 17 citizens were lured into fighting in Ukraine
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 17:11 HKT
View of the Hyatt Regency Hotel where South Africa's ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, was found dead at the foot of the building, in Porte Maillot, in Paris, France, September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
South Africa's ambassador to France, found dead in Paris, left suicide note
WORLD NEWS
01-10-2025 13:40 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Scientists urge global AI 'red lines' as leaders gather at UN
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 11:02 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media about hosting the G20 summit, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump says 2026 G20 summit will be held at his Miami-area golf club
WORLD NEWS
06-09-2025 12:36 HKT
A television screem displays news after the address to the nation by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said that a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites had been carried out in Iran, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 21, 2025. (Reuters)
Quotes: World leaders react to US attack on Iran
WORLD NEWS
22-06-2025 16:22 HKT
Elon Musk looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
South Africa not giving 'special dispensation' to Musk's Starlink, minister says
WORLD NEWS
27-05-2025 17:32 HKT
Hong Kong drops in English rankings, falling behind Malaysia and the Philippines
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 20:09 HKT
8 South Asian men charged over fake overseas licenses; two plead guilty
HONG KONG NEWS
21-11-2025 14:59 HKT
David Chan has devoted himself to the arts for 50 years.
HK artist's ice painting stuns the international art world
HONG KONG NEWS
21-11-2025 08:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.