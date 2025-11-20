logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

US Justice Dept denies misconduct allegations in Comey criminal case

WORLD NEWS
14 mins ago
Attorneys for former U.S. President Donald Trump; James Trusty, Lindsey Halligan and John Rowley, depart the U.S. Justice Department after meeting with Justice Department officials over the Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, after Trump's lawyers last month sent the department a letter asking for a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, in Washington, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Lynch/File Photo
USJustice Deptmisconduct allegationsComeycriminal case

Top News
A general view of The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., July 27, 2021.
US charges ex-investment banker, 7 others in global insider-trading scheme
WORLD NEWS
23 hours ago
Photo by DANIEL HEUER / AFP House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep.
What are the 'Epstein Files'?
WORLD NEWS
19-11-2025 11:24 HKT
This picture taken on November 6, 2018 shows a Chinese and US flag at a booth during the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. - There is a notable absentee among the dozens of national pavilions at a massive Chinese import fair -- the United States -- a no-show that underlines how Trump economic policies are causing trading partners to turn more toward China. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)
US is the biggest recipient of Chinese loans, study shows
MARKET
18-11-2025 18:00 HKT
LA County sheriff investigating new sex battery claim against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
WORLD NEWS
18-11-2025 17:27 HKT
The skyline of Lower Manhattan is seen at dawn from across the Hudson River in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
US is the biggest recipient of Chinese loans, study shows
CHINA NEWS
18-11-2025 15:34 HKT
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files
Judge finds 'profound' missteps in US probe of FBI ex-chief James Comey
WORLD NEWS
18-11-2025 12:50 HKT
People watch a livestream of a press conference to discuss the Epstein Files Transparency bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
After Trump reversal, US House pushes forward on Epstein vote
WORLD NEWS
18-11-2025 10:39 HKT
U.S Ambassador to United Nations Michael Waltz and other ambassadors vote on favor for a resolution during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to consider a U.S. proposal for a U.N. mandate to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan
WORLD NEWS
18-11-2025 09:27 HKT
China's US ambassador urges to cherish stability in bilateral relations and avoid obstacles
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 18:22 HKT
A citizen candidate holds an American flag and the words to The Star-Spangled Banner before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami field office. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Naturalized US citizens thought they were safe. Trump's immigration policies are shaking that belief
WORLD NEWS
15-11-2025 20:05 HKT
File photo
Warmer winter for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
18-11-2025 21:19 HKT
Hong Kong wakes to 13.2°C — coldest morning of the season
HONG KONG NEWS
19-11-2025 11:25 HKT
Pregnant sex workers marketed as ‘lucky charm’ at Tsuen Wan spa
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
