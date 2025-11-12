Trump II could be moment to break US tech power: author

Read More
Trump says he is working on a deal to lower tariff rate on Swiss imports
11-11-2025 11:32 HKT
Yen slips to 9-month low as traders eye end to US shutdown
11-11-2025 10:38 HKT
US to remove warnings from menopause hormone therapy
11-11-2025 10:07 HKT
US senators take major step toward ending record shutdown
10-11-2025 17:31 HKT
Shares rise on optimism over potential end to US government shutdown
10-11-2025 14:17 HKT
US Senate on verge of advancing bill to end federal shutdown
10-11-2025 10:14 HKT