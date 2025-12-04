logo
Ex-special counsel in Trump cases summoned for US House testimony

WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement to reporters after a grand jury returned an indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump in the special counsel's investigation of efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, at Smith's offices in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo
U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement to reporters after a grand jury returned an indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump in the special counsel's investigation of efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, at Smith's offices in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo
A visitor tries to enter the visa section of the U.S. Embassy in Nine Elms in London, Britain May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa
WORLD NEWS
19 mins ago
U.S. and China flags are pictured at Lancaster House, on the second day scheduled for trade talks between the U.S. and China, in London, Britain, June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
US halted plans to sanction Chinese spy agency to maintain trade truce
CHINA NEWS
1 hour ago
A U.S. flag sticks out from the purse of a citizen candidate attending a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony aboard the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree at the South Street Seaport in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
US pauses all immigration applications from 19 non-European countries
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 11:32 HKT
Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP U.S. President Donald Trump walks into the Roosevelt Room to make an announcement about "Trump accounts" at the White House on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Trump administration dismisses eight immigration judges in New York
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 11:04 HKT
Jared Isaacman, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
US Senate panel looks to fast-track NASA nominee
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 13:49 HKT
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov speaks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida on November 30, 2025.
US envoy to meet Russia's Putin for talks on ending Ukraine war
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 10:03 HKT
U.S. Navy Admiral Frank "Mitch" Bradley, incoming commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, delivers remarks during the USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 3, 2025. Airman 1st Class Monique Stober/U.S. Special Operations Command/Handout via REUTERS
White House defends US attack on boat from Venezuela as lawful
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 09:29 HKT
People visit Garden State Plaza during Black Friday shopping on November 28, 2025 in Paramus, New Jersey. AFP
AI helps drive record US$11.8 billion in Black Friday online spending
MARKET
30-11-2025 16:10 HKT
Four killed, 10 wounded in California shooting: US police
WORLD NEWS
30-11-2025 13:43 HKT
Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed U.S. flag in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US FDA memo links 10 child deaths to COVID vaccines, New York Times reports
WORLD NEWS
29-11-2025 17:58 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Husband's grief captured in global photo mourns missing wife in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
HK travel agency shuts down without notice, 1,500 customers affected
HONG KONG NEWS
02-12-2025 23:34 HKT
