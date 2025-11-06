In Morocco, exiled Afghan women footballers find hope on the pitch

Read More
Internet and cell phone services resume in Afghanistan
02-10-2025 17:16 HKT
Morocco squashes youth-led protesters over health, education
30-09-2025 09:33 HKT
Searchers retrieve bodies as Afghan quake toll expected to rise
04-09-2025 16:24 HKT
Afghanistan airdrops commandos to rescue earthquake survivors
03-09-2025 19:57 HKT
Hope dwindles for survivors days after deadly Afghan quake
03-09-2025 14:36 HKT
UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'
02-09-2025 19:24 HKT
Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 800, flattens villages
02-09-2025 10:05 HKT
HK may welcome another typhoon with increased rainfall
05-11-2025 14:10 HKT