logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

In Morocco, exiled Afghan women footballers find hope on the pitch

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Afghan Women’s United football team players take part in a training session at Raja Club Athletic Academy (RAC) in Casablanca on October 24, 2025, ahead of the FIFA Unites: Women’s Series 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)
Afghan Women’s United football team players take part in a training session at Raja Club Athletic Academy (RAC) in Casablanca on October 24, 2025, ahead of the FIFA Unites: Women’s Series 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)
Moroccoexiled Afghan womenafghanistantalibanAfghan women footballershopepitch

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People protest against corruption and calling for healthcare and education reform, in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo)
Gen Z protests against corruption and inequality are shaking Morocco. Here's what to know
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 18:03 HKT
An Afghan Taliban fighter sit next to an anti-aircraft gun near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak, Kandahar Province, following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces in Afghanistan on Oct 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to temporary truce after fresh fighting, airstrikes
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 10:40 HKT
An Afghan street vendor speaks on his phone after telecom and internet services resumed in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib
Internet and cell phone services resume in Afghanistan
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 17:16 HKT
Police officers detain a young man who wanted to protest for better healthcare and education services, in Rabat, Morocco September 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ahmed El Jechtimi
Morocco squashes youth-led protesters over health, education
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 09:33 HKT
Taliban personnel carry an injured Afghan towards a military helicopter after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan, on September 2, 2025. The earthquake killed more than 1,400 people and injured over 3,300, Taliban authorities said, making it one of the deadliest in decades to hit the impoverished country. (Photo by Aimal Zahir / AFP)
Searchers retrieve bodies as Afghan quake toll expected to rise
WORLD NEWS
04-09-2025 16:24 HKT
Afghan men walk on the rubble of a damaged house following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 2, 2025. REUTERS/Sayed Hassib
Afghanistan airdrops commandos to rescue earthquake survivors
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 19:57 HKT
Afghan men search for their belongings amidst the rubble of a collapsed house after a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan around midnight, in Dara Mazar, in Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Hope dwindles for survivors days after deadly Afghan quake
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 14:36 HKT
An Afghan man injured during earthquakes, receives treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad on September 2, 2025. (AFP)
UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'
WORLD NEWS
02-09-2025 19:24 HKT
Afghans gather near damaged houses after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan, on September 1, 2025. More than 800 people have died and over 2,700 were injured from August 31 night to September 1, 2025, in eastern Afghanistan after a 6-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least five aftershocks felt hundreds of kilometers away. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 800, flattens villages
WORLD NEWS
02-09-2025 10:05 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/Pool/File Photo
China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan
CHINA NEWS
21-08-2025 12:01 HKT
Former principal jailed over 4 years for leaking exam papers to lover’s tutoring center
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 18:02 HKT
(File Photo)
HK may welcome another typhoon with increased rainfall
HONG KONG NEWS
05-11-2025 14:10 HKT
Indian man jailed for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl on British Airways flight
WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.