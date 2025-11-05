logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

EU zones in on weakened climate target in final-hour deal for COP30, draft shows

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad speaks next to Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC), and Brazil's COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago during the ministerial preparatory meeting (Pre-COP30), ahead of the COP30 Climate Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi/File Photo
Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad speaks next to Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC), and Brazil's COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago during the ministerial preparatory meeting (Pre-COP30), ahead of the COP30 Climate Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi/File Photo
EUclimateclimate targetdealCOP30draft

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP Partial view of the Hangar Convention and Exhibition Centre of the COP30, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil, taken on November 3, 2025.
Trees, targets and trillions: what's on the agenda at COP30?
WORLD NEWS
21 hours ago
Solar panels lie in front of factories at Jinjie Industrial Park in Shenmu, Shaanxi province, China November 20, 2023. REUTERS/Colleen Howe/File Photo
Biggest emitter, record renewables: China's climate scorecard
CHINA NEWS
04-11-2025 11:48 HKT
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP Dr Nadine Mitschunas, an ecologist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, inspects a crop of various rice species being grown on a trial site in rewetted peat soils on the Cambridgeshire Fens, in Pymoor, near Ely, eastern England on October 14, 2025.
Growing rice in the UK 'not so crazy' as climate warms
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 17:05 HKT
US Treasury's Bessent says China has approved TikTok transfer deal
CHINA NEWS
30-10-2025 20:48 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. (Reuters)
Trump shaves China tariffs in deal with Xi on fentanyl, rare earths
CHINA NEWS
30-10-2025 13:13 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam, at Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor
UK and Vietnam reach deal on curbing illegal migration
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 11:44 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon pose for a family photo, on the day of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. (Reuters)
Trump announces trade breakthrough with South Korea on Asia trip
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 19:33 HKT
This view shows the COP30 logotype, at the Belem's airport in Para state, Brazil on October 25, 2025. (Photo by Thomas MORFIN / AFP)
Climate inaction causing 'millions' of avoidable deaths: study
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 11:59 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, for the second stop on his Asia tour, October 27, 2025. (Reuters)
Trump targets China trade deal as he arrives in Tokyo on Asia tour
WORLD NEWS
27-10-2025 16:45 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the ASEAN-U.S. Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 26, 2025. Reuters
Trump eyes trade deal after US, China reach early consensus in "successful" talks
MARKET
26-10-2025 19:40 HKT
Former principal jailed over 4 years for leaking exam papers to lover’s tutoring center
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 18:02 HKT
Man douses Central building in red paint, attacks guard in demand to meet Li Ka-shing
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
TV Screen Capture
TV show exposes suspected smuggled sashimi supply chain to HK sushi restaurants
HONG KONG NEWS
04-11-2025 00:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.