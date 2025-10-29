Israel strikes Gaza after accusing Hamas of violating US-brokered ceasefire

Read More
US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza
22-10-2025 20:23 HKT
Hamas gives Israel another hostage body, vows to return rest
18-10-2025 11:37 HKT
Hamas 'intend to honor deal' on hostage bodies: senior US advisors
16-10-2025 09:23 HKT
Israeli hostage couple reunites after Hamas captivity in Gaza
14-10-2025 03:30 HKT
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
13-10-2025 13:24 HKT
Benz Hui, 76, passes away; TVB veteran from prominent family
28-10-2025 11:13 HKT