logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Israel strikes Gaza after accusing Hamas of violating US-brokered ceasefire

WORLD NEWS
11 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
Israel attackGaza warHamas

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
File Photo
Hamas armed wing says it will hand over body of deceased hostage on Monday
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 04:14 HKT
Photo by NATHAN HOWARD / POOL / AFP US Vice President JD Vance (R) speaks during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on October 22, 2025.
US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 20:23 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
20-10-2025 03:51 HKT
A drone view shows heavy machinery operating around a destroyed residential neighbourhood, following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City, October 18, 2025. (Reuters)
Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation
WORLD NEWS
19-10-2025 13:39 HKT
People and members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) watch, as Palestinians use an excavator to dig deep into the ground, reportedly searching for bodies in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2025. Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP
Hamas gives Israel another hostage body, vows to return rest
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 11:37 HKT
Israeli soldiers attend the funeral of hostage Daniel Peretz, after his body was returned from Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 15, 2025. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Israel threatens to resume fighting if Hamas does not respect Gaza truce deal
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 10:29 HKT
President of Israel Isaac Herzog (C) arrives ahead of the funeral for hostage Daniel Peretz, after his body was returned from Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 15, 2025. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Hamas 'intend to honor deal' on hostage bodies: senior US advisors
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 09:23 HKT
Photo: AP
Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 05:04 HKT
Released Israeli hostage, Avinatan Or, held in Gaza since October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, kisses his girlfriend. Reuters
Israeli hostage couple reunites after Hamas captivity in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 03:30 HKT
Hamas was set to release all surviving hostages on on October 13 in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as US President Donald Trump headed to the region for a peace summit having declared the war "over". (AFP)
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 13:24 HKT
Man stabbed by stranger in Sai Wan, bleeding heavily at scene
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Benz Hui, 76, passes away; TVB veteran from prominent family
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
28-10-2025 11:13 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.