logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Israeli hostageHamas

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A drone view shows heavy machinery operating around a destroyed residential neighbourhood, following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City, October 18, 2025. (Reuters)
Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
People and members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) watch, as Palestinians use an excavator to dig deep into the ground, reportedly searching for bodies in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2025. Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP
Hamas gives Israel another hostage body, vows to return rest
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 11:37 HKT
Israeli soldiers attend the funeral of hostage Daniel Peretz, after his body was returned from Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 15, 2025. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Israel threatens to resume fighting if Hamas does not respect Gaza truce deal
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 10:29 HKT
President of Israel Isaac Herzog (C) arrives ahead of the funeral for hostage Daniel Peretz, after his body was returned from Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 15, 2025. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Hamas 'intend to honor deal' on hostage bodies: senior US advisors
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 09:23 HKT
Released Israeli hostage, Avinatan Or, held in Gaza since October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, kisses his girlfriend. Reuters
Israeli hostage couple reunites after Hamas captivity in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 03:30 HKT
Hamas was set to release all surviving hostages on on October 13 in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as US President Donald Trump headed to the region for a peace summit having declared the war "over". (AFP)
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 13:24 HKT
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to a devastated Gaza City, after an Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect, and as both sides discuss implementing US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war, which calls for Hamas' disarmament and for the group not to be involved in running post-war Gaza. (AFP)
Countdown to hostage release as Trump to host Gaza peace summit
WORLD NEWS
12-10-2025 20:25 HKT
Photo: AP
Hamas says on war anniversary it's ready to reach Gaza deal, but conditions remain
WORLD NEWS
08-10-2025 00:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Gaza talks turn to key sticking points between Israel, Hamas
WORLD NEWS
07-10-2025 06:08 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Hamas readies for Gaza talks that US hopes will halt war, free hostages
WORLD NEWS
06-10-2025 06:45 HKT
Fire at Central's Chinachem Tower put out, four hospitalized with one critical
HONG KONG NEWS
18-10-2025 16:57 HKT
HKO considers issuing T3 signal, skipping T1 with Fengshen’s arrival on Mon
HONG KONG NEWS
18-10-2025 14:20 HKT
Grocery store owner jailed two months for hiring Indonesian illegal worker
HONG KONG NEWS
17-10-2025 17:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.