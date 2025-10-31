logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Red Cross fights to deliver aid in shattered Gaza

WORLD NEWS
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Dr Au Yiu-kai (left), a volunteer doctor of Hong Kong Red Cross, has made three trips to Gaza, serving as a surgeon. Edit caption
Dr Au Yiu-kai (left), a volunteer doctor of Hong Kong Red Cross, has made three trips to Gaza, serving as a surgeon. Edit caption
Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Andrew speaks with King Charles. Reuters
King Charles strips brother Andrew of titles and his mansion
WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
An Afghan Taliban fighter sit next to an anti-aircraft gun near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak, Kandahar Province, following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces in Afghanistan, October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to restart peace talks in Istanbul, sources say
WORLD NEWS
12 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump's Korea trade deal revives concerns about currency flight
WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
Photo by RABIH DAHER / AFP Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Ej Jarmaq on October 30, 2025.
Israel carries out deadly incursion in south Lebanon
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
A Palestinian man pushes a wheelbarrow past a closed gate set up by Israeli authorities that blocks an entrance to the West Bank village of Sinjil, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israel has erected nearly 1,000 barriers in the West Bank during the war in Gaza, group says
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
A mushroom cloud rises with ships below during Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test on Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands in this 1946 handout provided by the U.S. Library of Congress. The United States said on April 25, 2014, it was examining lawsuits filed by the Marshall Islands against it and eight other nuclear-armed countries that accuse them of failing in their obligation to negotiate nuclear disarmament. REUTERS/U.S. Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
Nuclear testing: Why did it stop, why test and who has nuclear weapons?
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
Tourists visit the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
The Grand Egyptian Museum showcasing 50,000 artifacts is finally opening
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
An Airbus A350-1000 flies during an aerial flying display ahead of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Singapore to set up company to procure green jet fuel
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This photo taken on October 21, 2025 shows resident Laileah Cuetara fixing her laundry outside her makeshift house at Manila North Cemetery in Manila.
Impoverished Filipinos forge a life among the tombstones
WORLD NEWS
17 hours ago
A sample of monazite, a mineral used in the rare earth industry to extract elements such as cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium, is displayed next to a magnification glass at the Geological Museum of China in Beijing, China, October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
What are rare earths and why are they so important?
WORLD NEWS
17 hours ago
Siblings nabbed for laundering HK$13 million through fake sneaker sales
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 17:44 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
HK may face November surprise with a potential tropical cyclone next week
HONG KONG NEWS
29-10-2025 13:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.