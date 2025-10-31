News
NEWS
WORLD NEWS
Red Cross fights to deliver aid in shattered Gaza
WORLD NEWS
40 mins ago
Dr Au Yiu-kai (left), a volunteer doctor of Hong Kong Red Cross, has made three trips to Gaza, serving as a surgeon. Edit caption
King Charles strips brother Andrew of titles and his mansion
WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to restart peace talks in Istanbul, sources say
WORLD NEWS
12 hours ago
Trump's Korea trade deal revives concerns about currency flight
WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
Israel carries out deadly incursion in south Lebanon
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
Israel has erected nearly 1,000 barriers in the West Bank during the war in Gaza, group says
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
Nuclear testing: Why did it stop, why test and who has nuclear weapons?
WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
The Grand Egyptian Museum showcasing 50,000 artifacts is finally opening
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Singapore to set up company to procure green jet fuel
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
Impoverished Filipinos forge a life among the tombstones
WORLD NEWS
17 hours ago
What are rare earths and why are they so important?
WORLD NEWS
17 hours ago
Siblings nabbed for laundering HK$13 million through fake sneaker sales
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 17:44 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
HK may face November surprise with a potential tropical cyclone next week
HONG KONG NEWS
29-10-2025 13:56 HKT
