logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

US to limit refugees to record low 7,500, mostly white South Africans

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
USrefugeeslimit refugeesrecord low 7500white South Africans

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
China says it will work with US to resolve issues related to TikTok
CHINA NEWS
22 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he meets with members of the media on board Air Force One en route to South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
South Korea releases details of trade deal struck with the US
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 14:17 HKT
FILE - Voters wait in line to cast there ballot at a polling place at Rowan College in Mt Laurel, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trump ramps up involvement in this year's elections in possible preview of midterms pressure
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 12:32 HKT
The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 09:32 HKT
The U.S. Capitol during a cloudy night, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Millions face food aid cliff in US government shutdown standoff
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 23:05 HKT
Trump to meet China's Xi at 10am Hong Kong time on Thursday
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 21:57 HKT
National Guard members walk at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Broadview facility in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
Trump tells US troops he is ready to send 'more than the National Guard' into cities
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 17:46 HKT
The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board's building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo
Fed 'in a fog' as it heads toward another rate cut
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 16:32 HKT
A soybean delivery is sampled during harvest season at Deerfield AG Services grain elevator facility in Massillon, Ohio, U.S., October 7, 2021. Picture taken October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
China buys US soybean cargoes ahead of Trump-Xi meet, sources say
MARKET
29-10-2025 16:24 HKT
The logo of Westinghouse Electric Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
US strikes $80 billion deal for new nuclear power plants
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 15:52 HKT
Siblings nabbed for laundering HK$13 million through fake sneaker sales
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 17:44 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
Tsing Yi murder-suicide: 82-year-old kills girlfriend over suspected infidelity before taking own life
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.