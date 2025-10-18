logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

French massacre of WWII African soldiers 'premeditated': official report

WORLD NEWS
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP. Wreaths of flowers laid at the Thiaroye Military Cemetery are pictured on December 1, 2024 after a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye Massacre.
Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP. Wreaths of flowers laid at the Thiaroye Military Cemetery are pictured on December 1, 2024 after a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye Massacre.
senegalFrench massacrefranceafrican soldiersafricacolonisationWWII African soldierspremeditated

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
This handout photo provided by Huang Shansong, son of Huang Tingxin, one of the 24 officers sent to Britain, Chinese naval officers pose for a photo in front of a pyramid on Sept. 8, 1943, in Egypt during their journey to Britain for training. (Huang Shansong via AP)
A lost D-Day diary reveals Chinese role in the Allied liberation of France
CHINA NEWS
16-10-2025 12:49 HKT
A person uses an electronic system for tickets for a screening of French director Cedric Klapisch's dramatic comedy "Colours of Time" ("La venue de l'avenir") - recently premiered at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, at a cinema in Moscow on September 23, 2025. Photo by OLESYA KURPYAYEVA / AFP
French cinema booms in Russia despite political rift
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 15:39 HKT
France's renowned Pompidou Centre shuts for 5-year refit
WORLD NEWS
22-09-2025 15:57 HKT
French President's wife Brigitte Macron looks on during a visit to the Benedictine abbey of Pontlevoy, as part of the 42nd edition of the European Heritage Days, in Pontlevoy central France, on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Eliot BLONDET / POOL / AFP)
French first couple to present 'scientific' evidence in lawsuit against US influencer
WORLD NEWS
20-09-2025 12:53 HKT
Soldiers look at a world map as they wait to board a flight in Manas, Kyrgyzstan, on the way home after completing a deployment in Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/David Goldman, file)
'Correcting The Map': reshaping perceptions of Africa
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 18:49 HKT
Migrants picked up at sea attempting to cross the English Channel from France, disembark from Border Force vessel 'Typhoon' after it arrived at the Marina in Dover, southeast England, on January 13, 2025. The first migrant was deported from the UK to France on Thursday, September 18, as part of the migration agreement reached this summer between the two countries, the British Home Office confirmed. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Second migrant deported from UK to France after failed legal bid
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 17:23 HKT
A protestor takes a tear gas canister fired by French police in Paris, on September 18, 2025, during a day of nationwide strikes and protests called by unions over France's national budget. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Mass rallies, disruptions in France on day of anger against Macron
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 10:49 HKT
Protestors walk in Lille, northern France, on September 18, 2025, during a day of nationwide strikes and protests called by unions over France's national budget. France is bracing for a day of nationwide protests on September 18, 2025, with a source close to the authorities saying some 800,000 people are expected to take to the streets. (AFP)
Clashes, disruption in France on day of anger against Macron
WORLD NEWS
18-09-2025 23:15 HKT
(Photo from AFP)
Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 21:07 HKT
Salvadoran migrant and US resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia (center L) speaks, alongside Lydia Walther Rodríguez (R) of CASA, as he arrives at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 25, 2025. Also pictured is Abrego Garcia's wife Jennifer Vasquez (second L). (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
Why are countries accepting deportees from the US?
WORLD NEWS
28-08-2025 20:34 HKT
Fire engulfs Central high-rise, trapping three in elevator
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Belarusian Model Killed for Organs in Myanmar Scam Compound Over 'Poor Performance'
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 07:31 HKT
Tropical cyclone Fengshen set to approach HK, bringing strong winds and possible flooding
HONG KONG NEWS
17-10-2025 15:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.