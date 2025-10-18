French massacre of WWII African soldiers 'premeditated': official report

Read More
French cinema booms in Russia despite political rift
15-10-2025 15:39 HKT
France's renowned Pompidou Centre shuts for 5-year refit
22-09-2025 15:57 HKT
'Correcting The Map': reshaping perceptions of Africa
19-09-2025 18:49 HKT
Second migrant deported from UK to France after failed legal bid
19-09-2025 17:23 HKT
Mass rallies, disruptions in France on day of anger against Macron
19-09-2025 10:49 HKT
Clashes, disruption in France on day of anger against Macron
18-09-2025 23:15 HKT
Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist
17-09-2025 21:07 HKT
Why are countries accepting deportees from the US?
28-08-2025 20:34 HKT