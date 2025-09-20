logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

French first couple to present 'scientific' evidence in lawsuit against US influencer

WORLD NEWS
20-09-2025 12:53 HKT
logo
logo
logo
French President's wife Brigitte Macron looks on during a visit to the Benedictine abbey of Pontlevoy, as part of the 42nd edition of the European Heritage Days, in Pontlevoy central France, on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Eliot BLONDET / POOL / AFP)
French President's wife Brigitte Macron looks on during a visit to the Benedictine abbey of Pontlevoy, as part of the 42nd edition of the European Heritage Days, in Pontlevoy central France, on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Eliot BLONDET / POOL / AFP)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
France's renowned Pompidou Centre shuts for 5-year refit
WORLD NEWS
22-09-2025 15:57 HKT
Migrants picked up at sea attempting to cross the English Channel from France, disembark from Border Force vessel 'Typhoon' after it arrived at the Marina in Dover, southeast England, on January 13, 2025. The first migrant was deported from the UK to France on Thursday, September 18, as part of the migration agreement reached this summer between the two countries, the British Home Office confirmed. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Second migrant deported from UK to France after failed legal bid
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 17:23 HKT
A protestor takes a tear gas canister fired by French police in Paris, on September 18, 2025, during a day of nationwide strikes and protests called by unions over France's national budget. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Mass rallies, disruptions in France on day of anger against Macron
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 10:49 HKT
Protestors walk in Lille, northern France, on September 18, 2025, during a day of nationwide strikes and protests called by unions over France's national budget. France is bracing for a day of nationwide protests on September 18, 2025, with a source close to the authorities saying some 800,000 people are expected to take to the streets. (AFP)
Clashes, disruption in France on day of anger against Macron
WORLD NEWS
18-09-2025 23:15 HKT
(Photo from AFP)
Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 21:07 HKT
US rapper Cardi B arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
California jury clears pop star Cardi B of assault allegations in lawsuit
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 17:00 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook attends the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's 2025 Jackson Hole economic symposium, "Labor Markets in Transition: Demographics, Productivity, and Macroeconomic Policy" in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo
Trump's firing of Fed Governor Cook could be blocked by US judge
WORLD NEWS
29-08-2025 21:16 HKT
The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS
Didi posts Q2 loss of 2.5 billion yuan on lawsuit provision, despite revenue growth
TECH & STARTUP
28-08-2025 18:52 HKT
A woman takes a photo of the Brandenburg Gate with her mobile phone in Berlin, Germany, August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Berlin courts tourists as Paris and Barcelona tire of the crowds
WORLD NEWS
21-08-2025 18:02 HKT
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Elon Musk must face lawsuit claiming he ran illegal $1 million election lottery
WORLD NEWS
21-08-2025 10:05 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.