Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protest: residents

Read More
French unions strike against austerity, pressuring Macron
19-09-2025 17:33 HKT
Clashes, disruption in France on day of anger against Macron
18-09-2025 23:15 HKT
Trump issues rare rebuke to Netanyahu over Qatar strikes
10-09-2025 12:34 HKT
South Korea airport workers to strike nationwide
09-09-2025 21:14 HKT
Thousands protest in Indonesia as military deployed in capital
01-09-2025 20:25 HKT
Deadly Indonesia protests force U-turn on lawmakers' pay
31-08-2025 16:52 HKT
Indonesia's president cancels China trip as protests continue
31-08-2025 12:04 HKT