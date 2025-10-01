logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

UN Security Council OKs new military force to fight Haiti 'terrorist' gangs

WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A worker gestures as he cleans a street on September 25, 2025 in the Delmas 30 neighborhood, which was attacked by gangs in late 2024 and early 2025, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Violence-ravaged Haiti is a nation "at war," its leader Laurent Saint-Cyr warned at the United Nations on Thursday, as he appealed for help from the international community to defeat gangs that have overrun the Caribbean country. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP)
A worker gestures as he cleans a street on September 25, 2025 in the Delmas 30 neighborhood, which was attacked by gangs in late 2024 and early 2025, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Violence-ravaged Haiti is a nation "at war," its leader Laurent Saint-Cyr warned at the United Nations on Thursday, as he appealed for help from the international community to defeat gangs that have overrun the Caribbean country. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung salutes to the national flag during a celebration to mark 77th Armed Forces Day in Gyeryong, South Korea, October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
South Korea's president calls for more self-reliant military as questions arise about US commitment
WORLD NEWS
7 hours ago
FILE - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 24rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
Trump and Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 16:58 HKT
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip on September 24, 2025, as Israel presses its air and ground offensive to capture Gaza City. Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed dozens of people across the Palestinian territory on September 24, as the military pressed its assault on Gaza City that has displaced hundreds of thousands. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
Palestinian leader to address UN as peace push gathers steam
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 14:00 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Australia's social media ban for teens draws praise at UN
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 12:37 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride an escalator as they arrive to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Many leaders back a UN call to address challenges together but Trump says `America First'
WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 15:02 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
Escalatorgate: White House urges probe into Trump UN malfunctions
WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 13:49 HKT
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
What you will and won't see at this year's UN General Assembly
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 21:21 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump walks back to speak to reporters onboard Air Force One enroute to Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, U.S. September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump to address UN as he distances US from global cooperation
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 19:38 HKT
A man uses a smartphone as travellers queue to check in at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, following a disruption to check-in and boarding systems caused by a cyber attack which has affected several major European airports, resulting in flight delays and cancellations, in Greater London, Britain, September 20, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
UN aviation gathering opens under shadow of cyberattacks, geopolitical tensions
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 17:21 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Scientists urge global AI 'red lines' as leaders gather at UN
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 11:02 HKT
logo
(Video) Mother of eight-year-old baby abuser arrested after abuse video goes viral
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong overnight rate hits 5pc, year's peak
MARKET
30-09-2025 12:22 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.