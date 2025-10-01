Indonesian rescue workers 'racing against time' in search for dozens in rubble of collapsed school

Read More
Israelis cautiously optimistic over Trump's Gaza peace plan
30-09-2025 15:09 HKT
Gazans say Trump's peace plan a 'farce'
30-09-2025 14:02 HKT
Key points of Trump's Gaza peace plan
30-09-2025 11:57 HKT
Early-morning earthquake injures 7 in northwest China's Gansu province
27-09-2025 14:57 HKT
UK to launch digital ID scheme to curb illegal migration
26-09-2025 19:01 HKT
Hong Kong overnight rate hits 5pc, year's peak
30-09-2025 12:22 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT