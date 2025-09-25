logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Trump to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, US official says

WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 12:09 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Top News
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after he landed back at the White House during a Marine One arrival on September 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Trump renews tariff threat on movies made abroad
WORLD NEWS
9 hours ago
'Clog the toilet' trolls hit Indian visa holders rushing to US
WORLD NEWS
28-09-2025 14:05 HKT
Relatives mourn after receiving the dead body of a victim who was killed in a stampede that broke out during a campaign rally last evening in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28, 2025. (AFP)
At least 36 dead in India stampede: chief minister
WORLD NEWS
28-09-2025 13:17 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Trump urges Microsoft to fire ex-Biden administration official
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 20:31 HKT
A person holding a Ghana flag in a file photo. Fan with flag Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston
US reverses Ghana visa curbs as country becomes deportation hub
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 18:18 HKT
A statue of Amelia Earhart is pictured at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, Kansas, U.S. February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Arin Yoon/File Photo
Trump orders release of government records on aviator Amelia Earhart
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 17:10 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
US tariffs threaten $3.1 billion of Singapore's pharma exports, trade talks ongoing
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 16:28 HKT
Brian Warpup inspects one of his soybean fields in Warren, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) · Associated Press
Trump's trade battle with China puts US soybean farmers in peril
CHINA NEWS
27-09-2025 15:49 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Early-morning earthquake injures 7 in northwest China's Gansu province
CHINA NEWS
27-09-2025 14:57 HKT
In this grab from a video posted on James Comey's Instagram page on September 25, 2025, the former FBI chief and prominent Donald Trump critic says that he is "not afraid" and declares his innocence after being indicted on two criminal counts as the US president escalates a campaign of retribution against political foes. (Photo by HANDOUT / @Comey via Instagram / AFP)
Trump's revenge campaign is just getting started
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 10:19 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
