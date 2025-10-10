RFK Jr pushes fringe claim linking autism to circumcision

Read More
South Korea's drug watchdog to review U.S. Tylenol claim
24-09-2025 19:46 HKT
Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution
23-09-2025 09:30 HKT
Trump-backed panel sows doubt over Covid-19 shots
20-09-2025 14:33 HKT
Kennedy advisers vote against MMRV shot for children under 4
19-09-2025 11:54 HKT
Is Tylenol safe to take during pregnancy?
06-09-2025 13:55 HKT
US senators pit Kennedy against Trump on vaccine policy
05-09-2025 10:07 HKT
Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down
04-09-2025 13:36 HKT