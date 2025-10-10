logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

RFK Jr pushes fringe claim linking autism to circumcision

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, on the day he is sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Service in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, on the day he is sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Service in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The WHO said previous studies raising alarms about acetaminophen were flawed and have since been discredited Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP
Doctors dismiss Trump's warnings, reassure pregnant women Tylenol is OK if needed
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 18:09 HKT
Tylenol is displayed for sale at a pharmacy in New York City, New York, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Attorneys urge court overseeing Tylenol autism lawsuits to consider Trump administration's stance
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 09:46 HKT
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO says there is no link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy
WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 21:55 HKT
Tylenol is displayed for sale at a pharmacy in New York City, New York, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
South Korea's drug watchdog to review U.S. Tylenol claim
WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 19:46 HKT
In this photo illustration, Tylenol packages and caplets are displayed, in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 09:30 HKT
Retsef Levi discusses the findings of a work group regarding COVID-19 vaccines during a meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on September 19, 2025 in Chamblee, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Trump-backed panel sows doubt over Covid-19 shots
WORLD NEWS
20-09-2025 14:33 HKT
A woman holds a 13-month-old’s hand after administering the first MMR vaccine dose to Herrera at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, Texas, U.S. February 27, 2025. REUTERS/Annie Rice
Kennedy advisers vote against MMRV shot for children under 4
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 11:54 HKT
Tylenol is displayed for sale at a pharmacy in New York City, New York, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Is Tylenol safe to take during pregnancy?
WORLD NEWS
06-09-2025 13:55 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., during the "Making Health Technology Great Again" event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
US senators pit Kennedy against Trump on vaccine policy
WORLD NEWS
05-09-2025 10:07 HKT
U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) ahead of a roundtable event as part of the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) agenda, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down
WORLD NEWS
04-09-2025 13:36 HKT
The female victim in the case is Xu Na. (Source: Singapore Police Force official website)
Singapore double death case: Father's skeleton, daughter found dead after blood drips to downstairs
WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
Toby Chan and Benny Yeung
$72,000-a-month: Former Miss Hong Kong Toby Chan's billionaire boyfriend re-rents out their former love nest
HK PROPERTIES
09-10-2025 14:45 HKT
Georges Elhedery, right, and David Liao. Singtao
HSBC CEO says Hang Seng privatization "purely strategic", unrelated to bad debt
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
09-10-2025 15:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.