US adversaries stoke Kirk conspiracy theories, researchers warn

A man poses with a MAGA hat during a vigil in tribute to Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk in the French Riviera city of Nice, on September 17, 2025. Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot on September 10 during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the hugely influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)