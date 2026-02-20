logo
White House proposes banning some investors from buying more homes, WSJ reports

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for a state visit to Britain, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 16, 2025. (Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for a state visit to Britain, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 16, 2025. (Reuters)
A resident stands at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Nina Liashonok/File Photo
Top European spies sceptical US will clinch Ukraine peace deal this year
WORLD NEWS
21 hours ago
USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
In new flip, Trump attacks UK on base deal as US mulls Iran attack
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 10:42 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Daily Iranian newspapers are fronted with the image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other headlines, displayed at a kiosk in Tehran on February 18, 2026.
UN nuclear watchdog chief warns Iran-US talks 'don't have much time'
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 09:37 HKT
Climate activists and campaigners demonstrate outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ahead of the reading of an advisory opinion that is likely to determine the course of future climate action across the world, The Hague, Netherlands, July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Marta Fiorin
'Climate cult' hurts Europe's economy, US energy secretary tells AFP
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 11:54 HKT
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
US reveals new details of alleged Chinese nuclear test
CHINA NEWS
18-02-2026 10:50 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (3rd L) and Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (2nd R) attend a bilateral meeting between Switzerland and Iran during a second round of US-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, in Geneva on February 17, 2026. (Photo by CYRIL ZINGARO / POOL / AFP)
Iran upbeat after US talks but Vance says 'red lines' not met
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 10:43 HKT
Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson looks on after being awarded with the Legion of Honour by French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 19, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and US presidential hopeful dies at 84, family says
WORLD NEWS
17-02-2026 20:09 HKT
The U.S. Navy's Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln leads its strike group during a photo exercise in the Arabian Sea, February 6, 2026. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford/Handout via REUTERS
US and Iran set for high-stakes nuclear talks in Geneva as threat of war looms
WORLD NEWS
17-02-2026 16:05 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio tells Munich security forum that US and Europe belong together
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:32 HKT
U.S. and European Union flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Europe calls for US reset at security talks
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Identical numbers on two computer-generated Mark Six tickets show up ahead of record $200m Snowball draw
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
British man charged with damaging 10 self-service kiosks at Hong Kong Airport on Lunar New Year’s Eve
HONG KONG NEWS
18-02-2026 21:05 HKT
Central footbridge closes after 19 years, makes way for new development
HONG KONG NEWS
19-02-2026 03:33 HKT
