OCBC Hong Kong Launches Serial Entrepreneur Programme, Spotlighting the City’s Most Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-02-2026 11:45 HKT
Henderson expects drive in business from green energy and CBD projects in coming five years
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 17:48 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Shanghai Commercial Bank launches analysis platform
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
11-02-2026 19:13 HKT
Independent non-executive directors annual income varies from $6k to $12.9mn
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
11-02-2026 16:44 HKT
John Lee.
First batch of stablecoin issuer licences to be unveiled in March: John Lee
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
11-02-2026 15:23 HKT
AFP PHOTO / AARON TAM
Chow Tai Fook mainland stores reportedly to raise prices after Chinese New Year, with some items up 30pc
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
10-02-2026 16:58 HKT
Matthew Phillips (left). Photo provided by PwC.
China's M&A reached US$400 billion deal value in 2025, grew 47pc, says PwC
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
10-02-2026 15:55 HKT
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea watchdog says tougher crypto rules needed after US$40 billion giveaway
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
09-02-2026 17:58 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
South Korean crypto firm accidentally sends US$44 billion in bitcoins to users
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
08-02-2026 17:53 HKT
Gregory Van, co-founder and chief executive of Endowus (third from the right), Endowus Hong Kong's managing director and head of Hong Kong, Steffanie Yuen (third from the left) and Endowus Hong Kong's investment advisory director Jasmine Chan (first from the left).
Endowus HK sees client base double and AUA triple in 2025, targets another doubling this year
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
05-02-2026 19:24 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Billionaire Joseph Lau's family reportedly sell Mid-Levels luxury home for $100 million
HK PROPERTIES
13-02-2026 16:59 HKT
