logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

Meta strikes multiple AI deals with news publishers

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
11 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
metaaicnn

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
Meta to cut up to 30pc of Metaverse budget, Bloomberg News reports
MARKET
04-12-2025 22:26 HKT
Visitors take souvenir photos next to a bear warning sign at Shirakawa-go, a popular tourist spot and one of Japan's UNESCO World Heritage sites, in Shirakawa village, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 15, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan town retracts latest AI bear image
WORLD NEWS
27-11-2025 12:48 HKT
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: survey
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 19:44 HKT
The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato//File Photo
SoftBank shares slide as Nvidia stake sale highlights AI funding needs
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-11-2025 15:23 HKT
Yann LeCun, Vice President & Chief AI Scientist at Meta attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun plans to exit to launch startup, FT reports
TECH & STARTUP
11-11-2025 20:50 HKT
Reuters
AI cloud firm Nebius signs US$3 billion deal with Meta, posts more than four-fold rise in revenue
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
11-11-2025 20:43 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI agents open door to new hacking threats
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 12:23 HKT
Paul Chan
HK's accounting regulator to assess AI use by audit firms, Paul Chan says
MARKET
10-11-2025 12:01 HKT
Paul Chan, middle, Stephen Lee, second left, Lincoln Yung, director of The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, second right, John Yung, non-executive director of Shanghai Commercial Bank, first right and Wallace Lam, first left
Shanghai Commercial Bank launches 75th anniversary exhibition, charts digital future with AI integration
MARKET
07-11-2025 21:05 HKT
US to block Nvidia's sale of scaled-down AI chips to China, The Information reports
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
07-11-2025 11:19 HKT
X@Aviationa2z
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Chai Wan and North Point renovation projects linked to false documentation spark residents’ anxiety and criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 23:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.