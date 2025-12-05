Meta strikes multiple AI deals with news publishers

Read More
Meta to cut up to 30pc of Metaverse budget, Bloomberg News reports
04-12-2025 22:26 HKT
Japan town retracts latest AI bear image
27-11-2025 12:48 HKT
Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: survey
12-11-2025 19:44 HKT
AI agents open door to new hacking threats
11-11-2025 12:23 HKT
HK's accounting regulator to assess AI use by audit firms, Paul Chan says
10-11-2025 12:01 HKT
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT