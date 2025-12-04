logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

Over 20 Chinese cities suspend or adjust auto subsidy programs as state funds deplete: mainland media reports

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
20 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
chinaautotrade-in

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Reuters
US trade with China probably needs to be smaller, USTR's Greer says
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
2 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 4, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)
Macron urges Xi to help correct 'unsustainable' global trade imbalances
CHINA NEWS
15 hours ago
A customer holds a 100 Yuan note at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The yuan eases as PBOC signals caution on currency strength via fix
MARKET
04-12-2025 11:34 HKT
Supporters of South Korea's ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol hold a placard reading "Remove Lee, Free Yoon now!" during a rally marking the first anniversary of Yoon's declaration of martial law, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on December 3, 2025. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
How anti-China disinformation shaped South Korea's year of crisis
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 19:45 HKT
The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket, a methane-liquid oxygen rocket by Chinese company LandSpace, carrying satellites takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, China December 9, 2023. cnsphoto via REUTERS
How LandSpace became SpaceX's biggest Chinese challenger
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 18:08 HKT
Blue Origin's reusable rocket engine New Shepard is seen on a landing pad on billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's second suborbital tourism flight near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reusable rockets: who has achieved what so far?
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 17:12 HKT
Reuters
China likely to chase 5pc GDP growth in 2026 in bid to end deflation
MARKET
03-12-2025 16:47 HKT
Reuters
China's services growth slips to 5-month low in November, private PMI shows
MARKET
03-12-2025 11:02 HKT
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 9.9pc in November
MARKET
02-12-2025 21:39 HKT
Reuters
China export controls push European firms to move supply chains
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
01-12-2025 15:29 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Banks move to block suspected fraud after claims people changing addresses to Wang Fuk Court
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 12:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Husband's grief captured in global photo mourns missing wife in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.