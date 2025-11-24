logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

Trump family's crypto holdings shed US$1 bln in market plunge, Eric Trump sees buying chance

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, gestures at the Bitcoin Asia conference, in Hong Kong, China, August 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, gestures at the Bitcoin Asia conference, in Hong Kong, China, August 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
trumpcryptobitcoin

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A small toy figure and representations of the virtual currency bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Illegal crypto mining drained $1 bn of Malaysian power: ministry
WORLD NEWS
19-11-2025 19:12 HKT
Elon Musk attends a dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Elon Musk attends Trump's dinner with Saudi crown prince
WORLD NEWS
19-11-2025 09:22 HKT
Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his "Make America Great Again" rally in Pickens, South Carolina, US, July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump's Frankenstein? MAGA meltdown tests its creator
WORLD NEWS
18-11-2025 11:29 HKT
People watch a livestream of a press conference to discuss the Epstein Files Transparency bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
After Trump reversal, US House pushes forward on Epstein vote
WORLD NEWS
18-11-2025 10:39 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, for the second stop on his Asia tour, October 27, 2025. (Reuters)
Trump buys at least US$82 million in bonds since late August, disclosures show
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16-11-2025 15:39 HKT
Trump cuts tariffs on beef, coffee and other foods as inflation concerns mount
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16-11-2025 15:38 HKT
European officials consider pooling dollars to lessen Fed reliance after Trump shocks
MARKET
14-11-2025 14:36 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo after he signs the funding bill to end the U.S. government shutdown, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 12, 2025. (Reuters)
The shutdown has ended – but this economist isn’t rejoicing quite yet
WORLD NEWS
13-11-2025 12:28 HKT
Trump warns halving Chinese student numbers would 'paralyze' US university system 
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-11-2025 16:35 HKT
Trump says he is working on a deal to lower tariff rate on Swiss imports
MARKET
11-11-2025 11:32 HKT
Spectrum of the Seas returns to Hong Kong as homeport
HONG KONG NEWS
23-11-2025 15:51 HKT
Search in progress for man jumps off Tsing Ma Bridge
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Man attempts suicide by rat poison in Diamond Hill, also urges daughter to consume it
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.