BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

Gold stages rebound on bargain-hunting, softer dollar

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
1 hour ago
Gold prices retreat investors tariffs record inflation

A general view of the Bank of England building in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
UK investors add to BoE rate cut bets as inflation unexpectedly holds at 3.8 percent
MARKET
53 mins ago
Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's new PM is preparing large economic stimulus to tackle inflation, sources say
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15-16 percent, Mint reports
MARKET
6 hours ago
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Trump is going to Asia — what happens next is anyone's guess
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 16:05 HKT
Gold's record run pauses as investors book profits
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
21-10-2025 12:03 HKT
Passersby stand in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2025. REUTERS
Asian stocks surge as trade tensions ease, Nikkei hits record
MARKET
21-10-2025 11:28 HKT
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks to the press, on the day of U.S.-China talks on trade, economic and national security issues, in Madrid, Spain, September 15, 2025. REUTERS
US to respond 'appropriately to China's targeting of critical industrial sectors,' Greer says
MARKET
21-10-2025 10:34 HKT
Fed still poised to cut rates, but worries mount over US data vacuum
MARKET
20-10-2025 22:44 HKT
A Zijin Mining sign is illuminated at the company's booth, at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual mining conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2025. REUTERS
Zijin Gold records US$905 million in profit in the first three quarters
MARKET
20-10-2025 13:02 HKT
Sale signs adorn residential buildings under construction in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS
China's new home prices fall at fastest pace in 11 months
MARKET
20-10-2025 10:37 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Air traffic recording sheds light on final moments before cargo plane veered into sea
HONG KONG NEWS
21-10-2025 16:14 HKT
