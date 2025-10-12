China hits back at U.S. over rare earths dispute, calls Trump’s tariff threat “double standards”

Read More
US imposes sanctions on China refinery, others for Iran oil purchases
10-10-2025 12:52 HKT
Brazil, US officials agree to meet in Washington to discuss trade
09-10-2025 22:21 HKT
Trump talks up Canada trade deal chances with 'world-class' Carney
08-10-2025 14:11 HKT
EU proposes doubling tariffs on foreign steel
07-10-2025 21:58 HKT
EU plans to cut steel import quotas, hike tariffs to 50 percent
01-10-2025 18:10 HKT
Asian factories struggle as soft China, US demand takes toll
01-10-2025 12:54 HKT
Taiwan says 'will not agree' to making 50% of its chips in US
01-10-2025 11:12 HKT
US reverses Ghana visa curbs as country becomes deportation hub
27-09-2025 18:18 HKT
Hongkongers rush to sell family jewels as gold glitters
10-10-2025 12:39 HKT