logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

Nvidia CEO Huang regrets not investing more in Musk's xAI

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
1 hour ago

by

Staff reporter

logo
logo
logo
Reuters
Reuters

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Nvidia CEO Huang caught between US, China's 'larger agendas'
TECH & STARTUP
18-09-2025 10:14 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, Nvidia set to announce UK data center investments
WORLD NEWS
12-09-2025 12:16 HKT
A NVIDIA logo is displayed on a building in Taipei, Taiwan April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/ File Photo
Nvidia faces big week with earnings, new AI launch
TECH & STARTUP
24-08-2025 20:02 HKT
The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition. (Reuters/File)
Trump opens door to sales of version of Nvidia's next-gen AI chips in China
CHINA NEWS
12-08-2025 11:28 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo
China summons chip giant Nvidia over alleged security risks
CHINA NEWS
31-07-2025 15:03 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration created on January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
Top Republican on China panel objects to resumption of Nvidia H20 chip shipments
CHINA NEWS
19-07-2025 11:32 HKT
China's Vice Premier He Lifeng delivers a speech to mark the Chinese National Day during a ceremony at the 2025 Osaka Expo in the city of Osaka on July 11, 2025. (Photo by JAPAN POOL / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Top China trade official says world in 'turbulence and transformation'
CHINA NEWS
16-07-2025 13:03 HKT
Reuters
Musk's xAI in talks for US$4.3 billion equity funding, Bloomberg News reports
TECH & STARTUP
17-06-2025 22:19 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Federal Reserve announcement in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens higher after court blocks most Trump tariffs
MARKET
29-05-2025 21:37 HKT
Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks to the press upon his arrival at Haneda Airport, a day after ministerial talks on tariffs, with U.S. President Donald Trump joining the negotiators, in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Japan proposes to buy U.S. chip products in tariff talks, Asahi says
WORLD NEWS
28-05-2025 11:27 HKT
Filipino domestic helper found dead in suspected suicide at Peak residence
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Woman found dead with fatal neck wound in Tin Shui Wai Park
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
HK singer Shirley Kwan hospitalized in critical condition: sources
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
07-10-2025 18:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.