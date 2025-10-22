logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
TECH & STARTUP

Anthropic, Google in talks on cloud deal worth tens of billions, Bloomberg News reports

TECH & STARTUP
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
AIGOOGLEAnthropicDEALcloud

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI not a reliable source of news, EU media study says
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, U.S., December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File photo
Prince Harry, Meghan join call for ban on development of AI 'superintelligence'
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
People walk past the logo of Amazon Web Services (AWS) at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi, a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Amazon's cloud services hit by global outage
WORLD NEWS
20-10-2025 19:16 HKT
Government, Cyberport, and industry unite to build a smarter, safer Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 14:30 HKT
The South Korean Air Force Black Eagles aerobatic team perform during Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
South Korea kicks off arms fair to showcase unmanned, AI weapons
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 18:06 HKT
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation announces the official naming of its San Tin Technopole project as “INNOPOLE”.
HKSTP names San Tin hub ‘INNOPOLE’ to drive AI-led industries 
TECH & STARTUP
17-10-2025 10:15 HKT
A supporter of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk rallies outside the School District Welcome Center as a school board meeting is taking place in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 15, 2025. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
YouTube users trip over fake AI tributes to Charlie Kirk
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 18:09 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu on November 21, 2024. Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP
AI boom delivers record net profit for Taiwan's TSMC
CHINA NEWS
16-10-2025 17:02 HKT
BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes US$40 billion data center deal to fuel AI boom
TECH & STARTUP
15-10-2025 20:16 HKT
A logo of Google is seen on its office building in Hyderabad, India, January 29, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Google to invest $10 billion in data centre and AI project in India
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 12:45 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Air traffic recording sheds light on final moments before cargo plane veered into sea
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.