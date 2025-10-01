logo
BioMap to fuel the launch of 20 startups

TECH & STARTUP
5 hours ago

by

Staff reporter

Top News
Read More
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustratio/File Photo
China's Zhipu AI says full artificial superintelligence unlikely by 2030
TECH & STARTUP
30-09-2025 22:57 HKT
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
YouTube to pay US$24.5 million to settle Trump account suspension suit
TECH & STARTUP
30-09-2025 15:45 HKT
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Alibaba in record HK$7 billion Causeway Bay office deal: report
TECH & STARTUP
30-09-2025 14:20 HKT
Han Bicheng
BrainCo sets up Asia-Pacific HQ at Hong Kong Cyberport, eyes global expansion
TECH & STARTUP
29-09-2025 20:39 HKT
Flags of China and Kazakhstan. XINHUA
China's yuan stablecoin debut in Kazakhstan signals blockchain ambition
TECH & STARTUP
29-09-2025 15:21 HKT
The Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, speaks at the International Bio-Computing Innovation Summit 2025 on September 29. GIS
Hong Kong has the conditions to be biocomputing pioneer, says Chan
TECH & STARTUP
29-09-2025 14:50 HKT
EV charging piles in Guizhou, China. XINHUA
BYD-held Zhida Tech passes HK listing hearing, faces price pressures
TECH & STARTUP
26-09-2025 16:26 HKT
A driverless car by Apollo Go, Baidu's robotaxi service, drives past another Apollo Go robotaxi parked on the side of a road in Wuhan, Hubei province in July 2024. Photo by REUTERS
Baidu's Robotaxi eyes Southeast Asia, Australia
TECH & STARTUP
26-09-2025 15:50 HKT
Worker miniatures are placed among the flag of China and printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
China directs leading chipmakers to list domestically: report
TECH & STARTUP
26-09-2025 14:52 HKT
People stand near a display of Horizon SuperDrive smart driving system at the Horizon Robotics booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Horizon Robotics to raise HK$6.4bln in share placement
TECH & STARTUP
26-09-2025 11:18 HKT

(Video) Mother of eight-year-old baby abuser arrested after abuse video goes viral
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong overnight rate hits 5pc, year's peak
MARKET
30-09-2025 12:22 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
