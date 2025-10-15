News
EDUCATION
STUDY IN HK
Shaping Exceptional Future
STUDY IN HK
37 mins ago
Hong Kong
International School
Shrewsbury
Tseung Kwan O
Top News
Paul Chan touts city's stability at US forum, meets former trade rep
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Thrilling showdown ends in 1-1 draw as 10-man HK battle Bangladesh in Asian Cup Qualifiers
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
HK football fans snap up gear ahead of must-win Bangladesh clash
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Kevin Choi takes up permanent secretary for Innovation
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Govt leases Ma On Shan site for sixth automated car park
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Top officials chart course at first GoGlobal Task Force meeting for mainland firms going global
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide taps banks for Hong Kong listing, sources say
TECH & STARTUP
23 hours ago
Gusty winds and sharp cooldown expected as late-season storm nears HK
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Special traffic arrangements for HK vs Bangladesh football game tonight
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Bigger Tifo, louder cheers: HK set for Asian Cup Clash at Kai Tak tonight
FOOTBALL
14-10-2025 14:48 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Hong Kong-Filipino taxi driver Jeff redefines ‘cabbie’ role with suit and dedication
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 17:10 HKT
