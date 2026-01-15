logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS NEWS

Amateur turns instant millionaire after stunning star-studded field to win 'One Point Slam'

SPORTS NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Jordan Smith upset Jannik Sinner and Amanda Anisimova along the way. AP
Jordan Smith upset Jannik Sinner and Amanda Anisimova along the way. AP

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Coleman Wong is on a roll. XINHUA
Wong to face Swede for Australian Open place
SPORTS NEWS
13 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo is double-teamed by Julius Randle, left, and Naz Reid of the Timberwolves. AFP
Defiant Giannis responds to Bucks' boo-boys in kind
SPORTS NEWS
13 hours ago
Unbeaten HK boxer Lam Hon-ki wins OPBF silver belt, says city not 'graveyard of dreams'
SPORTS NEWS
14-01-2026 03:52 HKT
James Harden scores on a layup against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. REUTERS
Harden passes Shaquille O'Neal for ninth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list
SPORTS NEWS
13-01-2026 21:30 HKT
Xabi Alonso lasted less than eight months. AFP
Alonso grateful to Madrid despite abrupt exit
SPORTS NEWS
13-01-2026 21:13 HKT
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, reacts after gifting Barnsley's Adam Phillips a goal. REUTERS
‘Weird’ Szoboszlai stunt irks Slot and rival boss
SPORTS NEWS
13-01-2026 20:16 HKT
HK men's foil team wins gold at World Cup in Paris
SPORTS NEWS
12-01-2026 01:31 HKT
Alexander Bublik celebrates after beating world number seven Lorenzo Musetti to lift the trophy. AFP
Bublik on cloud nine after lifting Hong Kong title
SPORTS NEWS
11-01-2026 20:10 HKT
Elina Svitolina celebrates with the trophy in Auckland. AP
Champion Svitolina hopes to build on Auckland success
SPORTS NEWS
11-01-2026 15:26 HKT
Liam Rosenior gives instructions to Chelsea players. AFP
Debut win for Rosenior at Chelsea but Arsenal test awaits
SPORTS NEWS
11-01-2026 13:16 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
CHINA NEWS
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT
‘Major Cold’: Intense winter monsoon to bring three days of chill after Jan 20
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
New seat belt rule for buses, minibuses, trucks takes effect Jan 25
HONG KONG NEWS
14-01-2026 03:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.