logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Farrell hails Ireland progress after big win over England

SPORTS UPDATES
22-02-2026 15:40 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Dan Sheehan's try shortly after the restart ends England's faint hopes of turning the match around. AP
Dan Sheehan's try shortly after the restart ends England's faint hopes of turning the match around. AP

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(Photo from Xinhua)
Coleman Wong loses tight ATP Mexican Open first-round battle to Vacherot
SPORTS UPDATES
24-02-2026 17:00 HKT
Igor Tudor makes his debut as interim Tottenham boss in the 4-1 defeat by Arsenal. AP
Tudor confident Spurs can beat the drop despite derby defeat
SPORTS UPDATES
23-02-2026 20:35 HKT
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring the extra-time winner at Nottingham Forest. REUTERS
Slot encouraged by Mac Allister's return to form
SPORTS UPDATES
23-02-2026 19:46 HKT
Eileen Gu reacts to winning the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2026 Winter Olympics. AP
Golden girl Eileen Gu in tears after learning of grandma's death
SPORTS UPDATES
23-02-2026 15:18 HKT
Gold medallist China's Gu Ailing Eileen celebrates on the podium after winning the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on February 22, 2026. (AFP)
Eileen Gu makes history with Olympic freeski halfpipe gold
SPORTS UPDATES
22-02-2026 21:31 HKT
Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates with Nico O'Reilly, left, and Erling Haaland after the match at the Etihad Stadium. AP
'Massive’ win as City turn up the heat on Gunners
SPORTS UPDATES
22-02-2026 15:28 HKT
Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal coaching staff react to the equalizer from Tom Edozie. REUTERS
Stuttering Gunners must show how good they are, says Arteta
SPORTS UPDATES
20-02-2026 07:15 HKT
Maria Laura Iascone tells of preparations for the closing ceremony outside the ancient Arena. AP
Verona ready for final act of Winter Olympics
SPORTS UPDATES
20-02-2026 07:11 HKT
Vladyslav Heraskevych refused to back down over his banned helmet, which depicts victims of his country's war with Russia. REUTERS
Ukraine skeleton racer Heraskevych banned from Olympics over memorial helmet
SPORTS UPDATES
12-02-2026 21:58 HKT
Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed live on television to an affair. AP
Olympian's ex unmoved by on-air confession of infidelity
SPORTS UPDATES
11-02-2026 23:34 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.