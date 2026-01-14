logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS NEWS

Unbeaten HK boxer Lam Hon-ki wins OPBF silver belt, says city not 'graveyard of dreams'

SPORTS NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Lam Hon-ki boxing OPBF

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
James Harden scores on a layup against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. REUTERS
Harden passes Shaquille O'Neal for ninth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list
SPORTS NEWS
7 hours ago
Xabi Alonso lasted less than eight months. AFP
Alonso grateful to Madrid despite abrupt exit
SPORTS NEWS
7 hours ago
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, reacts after gifting Barnsley's Adam Phillips a goal. REUTERS
‘Weird’ Szoboszlai stunt irks Slot and rival boss
SPORTS NEWS
8 hours ago
Michael Carrick arrives at Manchester United’s Carrington training center. AP
United agree deal with Carrick to take charge until end of season
SPORTS NEWS
9 hours ago
HK men's foil team wins gold at World Cup in Paris
SPORTS NEWS
12-01-2026 01:31 HKT
Alexander Bublik celebrates after beating world number seven Lorenzo Musetti to lift the trophy. AFP
Bublik on cloud nine after lifting Hong Kong title
SPORTS NEWS
11-01-2026 20:10 HKT
Elina Svitolina celebrates with the trophy in Auckland. AP
Champion Svitolina hopes to build on Auckland success
SPORTS NEWS
11-01-2026 15:26 HKT
Liam Rosenior gives instructions to Chelsea players. AFP
Debut win for Rosenior at Chelsea but Arsenal test awaits
SPORTS NEWS
11-01-2026 13:16 HKT
Victor Wembanyama, left, reaches for the loose ball under pressure from Baylor Scheierman of the Celtics. AFP
Wembanyama helps Spurs narrowly defeat Celtics
SPORTS NEWS
11-01-2026 13:10 HKT
Ilia Malinin will be the men's headline act when the US team for next month's Milan-Cortina Olympics is announced. REUTERS
'Quad God' Malinin warms up for Olympics with US skating crown
SPORTS NEWS
11-01-2026 13:04 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong braces for 13-degree chill next Wed as intense monsoon approaches 
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 20:09 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
CHINA NEWS
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 20:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.