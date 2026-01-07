logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS NEWS

All hail ‘player for the future’ Bethell after Ashes century

SPORTS NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Jacob Bethell is unbeaten on 142 at stumps, steering England to 302 for eight. AFP
Jacob Bethell is unbeaten on 142 at stumps, steering England to 302 for eight. AFP

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
LeBron James throws a pass against New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy. REUTERS
LeBron, 41, showing 'different form of greatness'
SPORTS NEWS
4 hours ago
Darren Fletcher, left, with Ruben Amorim during a Manchester United training session in May. REUTERS
Fletcher sought Fergie's blessing before taking interim United role
SPORTS NEWS
7 hours ago
Ruben Dias, left, in action against Malo Gusto, suffered his injury during the game against Chelsea. REUTERS
Dias sidelined with Gvardiol as City face defensive crisis
SPORTS NEWS
23 hours ago
Steve Kerr, center, is restrained by Warriors guard Gary Payton II and assistant coach Terry Stotts. AP
Coach Kerr thrown out as Warriors lose to Clippers
SPORTS NEWS
23 hours ago
Liam Rosenior has been a football manager for a total of just three years. AFP
Chelsea hot seat too hard to resist for Rosenior
SPORTS NEWS
23 hours ago
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets will face the Dallas Mavericks in two pre-season games. AFP
Rockets and Mavericks to play pre-season games in Macau
SPORTS NEWS
06-01-2026 14:00 HKT
A local watches X-Raid Team driver Guillaume de Mevius and Mathieu Baumel compete in the prologue. AFP
He lost a leg helping a stranger, now he's a Dakar stage winner
SPORTS NEWS
05-01-2026 16:00 HKT
Calum McFarlane celebrates Enzo Fernandez's late equalizer for Chelsea against City. REUTERS
Stand-in coach so proud of resilient Chelsea after City stalemate
SPORTS NEWS
05-01-2026 15:56 HKT
Devin Booker drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. REUTERS
Payback time as Booker's clutch basket silences Thunder
SPORTS NEWS
05-01-2026 15:52 HKT
Tyson Fury has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. REUTERS
Tyson Fury comes out of retirement again
SPORTS NEWS
04-01-2026 23:16 HKT
From Eric Tsang’s daughter-in-law to Best Supporting Actress: Venus Wong wins for ‘The Queen of News 2’
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
05-01-2026 16:37 HKT
A flame burning natural gas is seen at an heavy-crude treatment plant operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Cabrutica at the state of Anzoategui April 16, 2015. Picture taken on April 16, 2015. REUTERS
China's oil investments in Venezuela
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
05-01-2026 21:30 HKT
logo
Maduro's public dancing provoked Trump to seal his fate: US media
WORLD NEWS
06-01-2026 19:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.