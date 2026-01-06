logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS NEWS

Coach Kerr thrown out as Warriors lose to Clippers

SPORTS NEWS
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Steve Kerr, center, is restrained by Warriors guard Gary Payton II and assistant coach Terry Stotts. AP
Steve Kerr, center, is restrained by Warriors guard Gary Payton II and assistant coach Terry Stotts. AP

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Liam Rosenior has been a football manager for a total of just three years. AFP
Chelsea hot seat too hard to resist for Rosenior
SPORTS NEWS
38 mins ago
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets will face the Dallas Mavericks in two pre-season games. AFP
Rockets and Mavericks to play pre-season games in Macau
SPORTS NEWS
8 hours ago
A local watches X-Raid Team driver Guillaume de Mevius and Mathieu Baumel compete in the prologue. AFP
He lost a leg helping a stranger, now he's a Dakar stage winner
SPORTS NEWS
05-01-2026 16:00 HKT
Calum McFarlane celebrates Enzo Fernandez's late equalizer for Chelsea against City. REUTERS
Stand-in coach so proud of resilient Chelsea after City stalemate
SPORTS NEWS
05-01-2026 15:56 HKT
Devin Booker drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. REUTERS
Payback time as Booker's clutch basket silences Thunder
SPORTS NEWS
05-01-2026 15:52 HKT
Tyson Fury has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. REUTERS
Tyson Fury comes out of retirement again
SPORTS NEWS
04-01-2026 23:16 HKT
Kai Thompson lost in his bid to join Coleman Wong in the main draw. GORDON YANG/SING TAO
'Incredible' experience for promising HK teenager
SPORTS NEWS
04-01-2026 23:05 HKT
Jaylen Brown throws a pass over James Harden of the Clippers. AFP
Brown unloads 50 points on Clippers in Celtics’romp
SPORTS NEWS
04-01-2026 23:01 HKT
Gabriel Magalhaes, left, in action against Antoine Semenyo, scored Arsenal's equalizer. REUTERS
Massive win shows Gunners’ growth, says boss
SPORTS NEWS
04-01-2026 22:57 HKT
Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia clears the ball during the match against Espanyol. AP
Mock banknotes and rat images for Barca goalkeeper
SPORTS NEWS
04-01-2026 22:51 HKT
From Eric Tsang’s daughter-in-law to Best Supporting Actress: Venus Wong wins for ‘The Queen of News 2’
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
05-01-2026 16:37 HKT
TVB awards: 'The Queen of News 2' sweeps 9 prizes, Bosco Wong and Charmaine Sheh win top acting honours
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
05-01-2026 00:34 HKT
Cold snap to arrive overnight as temperatures fall to 12°C, with colder days ahead
HONG KONG NEWS
05-01-2026 11:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.