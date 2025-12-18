logo
World Grand Prix 2026 to return to Hong Kong in February

SPORTS NEWS
11 mins ago
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced today, the "Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2025," organized by the Hong Kong, China Tennis Association, has stood out amongst global 250-level international Series events for the second consecutive year, successfully retaining the title as the "WTA Tournament of the Year" while also winning the "WTA 250 Progress Award of the Year" for the very first time.
Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open wins WTA Tournament of the Year again
SPORTS NEWS
17 mins ago
World Grand Prix 2026 returns to Hong Kong with top snooker stars at Kai Tak
SPORTS NEWS
2 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles under Juan Carlos Ferrero. AFP
Alcaraz announces 'difficult' split with coach Ferrero
SPORTS NEWS
23 hours ago
Jalen Brunson drives to the basket against Spurs forward Julian Champagnie on his way to 25 points. AP
Knicks show grit in beating Spurs to claim NBA Cup
SPORTS NEWS
17-12-2025 16:37 HKT
Alejandro Garnacho's double sparked Chelsea's victory at Cardiff. AFP
Maresca finds reason to be happy after frustrating few days
SPORTS NEWS
17-12-2025 16:33 HKT
Blood is seen on the hand of Cameron Menzies after he reacts to losing his first round match against Charlie Manby. REUTERS
Darts player apologizes for throwing uppercuts at table
SPORTS NEWS
16-12-2025 17:45 HKT
LeBron has the last word after spat with Brooks
SPORTS NEWS
15-12-2025 21:52 HKT
Messi meets Tendulkar as India tour brightens up
SPORTS NEWS
15-12-2025 20:49 HKT
Mariah Carey is the first international guest announced for the ceremony in Milan. AFP
Mariah Carey to sing at Winter Olympics opening ceremony
SPORTS NEWS
15-12-2025 19:58 HKT
Tomokazu Harimoto wins men's singles title at WTT HK Finals
SPORTS NEWS
15-12-2025 00:58 HKT
(File Photo)
HK cancels New Year's Eve fireworks; plans alternative countdown event
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Cathay Pacific plane enters Manila runway without clearance, forces second flight to abort landing
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKU professor steps down after probe finds AI-generated fake references in fertility study
HONG KONG NEWS
17-12-2025 20:13 HKT
