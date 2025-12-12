logo
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS NEWS

Rosanna Law praises HK's 11-gold haul at Paralympic and Special Olympics meet

SPORTS NEWS
26 mins ago
Wheelchair fencer Alison Yu wins silver at National Games
SPORTS NEWS
11-12-2025 18:42 HKT
Instagram@hksportsinstitute
Hong Kong para athletes deliver strong medal haul at National Games
SPORTS NEWS
09-12-2025 17:42 HKT
Patrick Lam (1st left), partnering Jockey Club Highdown March, won the eventing individual silver medal for Hong Kong, China.
Historic haul: Hong Kong, China equestrian team wins seven medals, finishes second overall
SPORTS NEWS
09-12-2025 13:32 HKT
Neymar celebrates after the match against Cruzeiro. REUTERS
Neymar helps Santos avoid relegation, says he will have knee surgery
SPORTS NEWS
08-12-2025 11:19 HKT
Fifa president Gianni Infantino, speaks during the unveiling of the match schedule for the 2026 World Cup. XINHUA
Contenders plot path to World Cup glory as Fifa reveals tournament schedule
SPORTS NEWS
08-12-2025 11:11 HKT
Yang Hansen keeps the ball away from Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey. REUTERS
Chinese rookie Yang Hansen makes first NBA start
SPORTS NEWS
08-12-2025 11:05 HKT
Lando Norris celebrates winning the Formula 1 world title for the first time. AP
'I did it my way': Norris proud of way he won F1 title
SPORTS NEWS
08-12-2025 10:57 HKT
O'Sullivan stunned by Zhou
SPORTS NEWS
04-12-2025 08:52 HKT
Hong Kong coach Logan Asplin puts his players through their paces.
HK drawn to face Wallabies and All Blacks at Rugby World Cup
SPORTS NEWS
04-12-2025 08:49 HKT
Free tickets for Special Olympics table tennis competition open today via real-name registration
SPORTS NEWS
03-12-2025 12:08 HKT
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT
Rebuilding Wang Fuk Court ‘not ideal’ as housing expert urges use of existing HOS flats
HONG KONG NEWS
11-12-2025 14:02 HKT
Meat patty rice madness: Yuen Long cha chaan teng owner stressed despite sudden rush
HONG KONG NEWS
11-12-2025 16:12 HKT
