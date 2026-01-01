logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS NEWS

SECOND SERVE: Sabalenka wants a do-over of 'Battle of the Sexes' clash with Kyrgios

SPORTS NEWS
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand against Nick Kyrgios during their 'Battle of the Sexes' match. AP
Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand against Nick Kyrgios during their 'Battle of the Sexes' match. AP

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Victor Wembanyama, left, fights for a loose gall with OG Anunoby. AFP
Wembanyama shrugs off injury scare as Spurs defeat Knicks
SPORTS NEWS
7 mins ago
Kylian Mbappe was diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee. AFP
Mbappe out three weeks with knee sprain
SPORTS NEWS
16 mins ago
Aussie icons Cash and Woodforde returning as tournament ambassadors for BOCHK Tennis Open
SPORTS NEWS
30-12-2025 20:56 HKT
Kazuyoshi Miura competes during a JFL football match. AP
King Kazu, 58, to play on after securing loan deal
SPORTS NEWS
30-12-2025 20:10 HKT
Nikola Jokic shoots against Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat. AP
Jokic suffers knee injury as Nuggets lose to Heat
SPORTS NEWS
30-12-2025 20:01 HKT
Anthony Joshua knocked out social media star Jake Paul in his most recent fight. AFP
British heavyweight boxer Joshua hurt in fatal car crash in Nigeria
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 21:56 HKT
Unai Emery has enjoyed success against former team Arsenal. REUTERS
Stakes high as Emery returns to Arsenal with Villa high fliers
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 21:44 HKT
Kawhi Leonard beats Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren to the rebound. REUTERS
High point for Kawhi as Clippers defeat Pistons
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 21:39 HKT
Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka meet at the net after their match. AFP
Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in 'Battle of the Sexes'
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 06:39 HKT
Archie Gray heads in the only goal during Tottenham's win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. AFP
Spurs deliver big win for Frank as Calvert-Lewin denies Sunderland
SPORTS NEWS
29-12-2025 06:32 HKT
Woman found dead after domestic dispute in Tuen Mun, professor husband held for drug possession
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Celebrate the New Year: top countdown events in Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
31-12-2025 15:48 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for New Year chill with 10-degree drop expected
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.