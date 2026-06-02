Henry Tang hails CPC leadership drives China’s prosperity and global stability

Henry Tang Ying-yen, a Standing Committee member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stated that the keynote speech made by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping at a gathering marking the CPC's 105th anniversary showcased China’s transformation under the CPC, emphasizing the nation’s journey from standing up, to becoming prosperous, and now strong, instilling a sense of security, happiness, and pride among its citizens.

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Tang noted that Xi's remarks sent a clear message to the international community about China's unwavering development path under the CPC. He said the country’s confidence and hope serve as a stabilizing force in the global order and a key driver for worldwide economic recovery.

He pointed out that Xi's emphasis on promoting long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau is “essential for realizing national rejuvenation” fully reflects the central government's continued support for Hong Kong.

Tang stressed the need for insight, wisdom, and strategic implementation of Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan. He encouraged the city to leverage its unique advantages under the One Country, Two Systems principle, to better integrate into the national development strategy and seize opportunities presented by the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan.

He expressed confidence that Hong Kong will have ample opportunities to capitalize on the nation’s rapid development.