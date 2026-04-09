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POLITICS

Govt defends over $46m official travel bill amid scrutiny

POLITICS
31 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong's top officials have spent more than HK$46 million on overseas visits over the past three years, with the government defending the expenditure against lawmaker inquiries about its value for public money. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po was the top spender, with his 35 trips costing HK$11.95 million, accounting for a quarter of the total bill.

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Govt argues travel benefits cannot be quantified

The figures were revealed ahead of a series of special meetings of the Legislative Council's Finance Committee, set to begin next Monday.

Lawmakers had formally asked the government to detail the number of overseas visits and associated costs for all politically appointed officials and directorate-level officers over the past three years.

They also raised concerns about whether key performance indicators (KPIs) should be established for each trip to ensure public funds are used effectively.

In a written reply, Permanent Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Maggie Wong Siu-chu, stated that the outcomes of such overseas visits often cannot be independently quantified.

She explained that the trips are typically focused on building personal connections, enhancing understanding, promoting Hong Kong's advantages, and fostering intentions for cooperation.

Wong further elaborated that the expenses for these official trips are covered by the respective budgets of the officials' offices or bureaus.

She noted that officials aim to maximize their time abroad by meeting with relevant local counterparts and organizations to deepen mutual understanding and explore opportunities for collaboration.

These visits are also used to positively represent both China and Hong Kong, leveraging the city's unique "One Country, Two Systems" advantage.

The government's reply emphasized that final decisions on cooperation from foreign governments or businesses depend on a multitude of factors, including the international situation, policy considerations, and investment readiness, and cannot be achieved solely through individual visits.

Paul Chan's travel expenses top the list

An attached table revealed the significant travel expenses incurred by key officials.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po's expenses were the highest at HK$11.95 million for 35 trips.

In comparison, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki undertook 24 trips at a cost of HK$1.33 million, while Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok's 35 trips cost HK$1.94 million.

Among the bureau chiefs, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah traveled the most frequently, with 50 trips costing HK$7.21 million.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu made 34 trips, spending HK$5.07 million.

Other notable figures include Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, who spent HK$490,000 on 25 trips, and Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan, whose 32 trips cost HK$2.72 million.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho and Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin each made 10 overseas visits, with expenses of HK$170,000 and HK$790,000, respectively.

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen made 20 overseas visits, costing HK$460,000.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui made 32 overseas visits, with expenses totaling HK$2.72 million.

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