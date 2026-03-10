Uni student arrested over $500,000 low-interest mortgage phone scams

Read More
Investors should remain vigilant against ramp and dump schemes, SFC says
11-02-2026 15:08 HKT
Police arrest 71 in anti-scam operation as losses top $214m
27-01-2026 19:25 HKT
HK men arrested in Taiwan as money mules for $500 a day
25-01-2026 20:31 HKT
Wan Chai toy shop foils scam attempt by fake San Po Kong school staff
22-01-2026 18:11 HKT
70-year-old HK woman loses over $6m in massive romance scam
22-01-2026 17:16 HKT
(Video) China confirms extradition of accused scam boss from Cambodia
08-01-2026 18:43 HKT