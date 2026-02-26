logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

'Policy has achieved its objectives' - Paul Chan defends ending EV tax breaks

NEWS
26-02-2026 13:59 HKT
logo
logo
logo
EVNorthern Metropolis

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A person tries the electric sedan SU7 displayed at a Xiaomi store in Beijing, China May 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Xiaomi says February EV deliveries topped 20,000, down from January
FINANCE
01-03-2026 15:17 HKT
Xiaomi's YU7 was first display in HK on September 4, 2025. SING TAO
Xiaomi launches safety advisory committee after EV accidents in China
INNOVATION
27-02-2026 22:32 HKT
A view shows the headquarters of New World Development at New World Tower, in Hong Kong, China September 27, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
NWD backs Northern Metropolis push, two projects to begin construction this year
PROPERTY
25-02-2026 18:07 HKT
Govt plans $200m fund to boost rural tourism in Northern Metropolis: sources
NEWS
24-02-2026 14:01 HKT
Northern Metropolis gears up for inaugural marathon to boost regional pride and tourism
NEWS
23-02-2026 22:04 HKT
Under the government's Fast Charger Incentive Scheme, CLP Power has assisted in identifying around 8,000 potential locations within its supply area suitable for the installation of fast chargers. (CLP Power)
CLP Power joins govt working group to advance EV adoption in HK
NEWS
12-02-2026 19:14 HKT
REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese vacuum maker Dreame pushes its planned EV with Super Bowl ad
INNOVATION
09-02-2026 16:09 HKT
A staff member looks at Tesla's Model 3 sedan displayed next to Model X SUV at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 2, 2023. REUTERS
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 9.3pc y/y in January
INNOVATION
04-02-2026 17:19 HKT
A view of a Tesla sign at its factory in Shanghai, China June 12, 2023. REUTERS
Tesla invests US$2 billion in Musk's xAI and reiterates Cybercab production starts this year
INNOVATION
29-01-2026 11:00 HKT
From left: Eddie Tsui, Hannah Jeong, and Shana Lam, valuation & advisory services executive director, CBRE Hong Kong
Planned logistics site supply in Northern Metropolis may outpace absorption, CBRE warns
PROPERTY
29-01-2026 00:00 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.