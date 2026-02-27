logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Xiaomi launches safety advisory committee after EV accidents in China

INNOVATION
27-02-2026 22:32 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Xiaomi's YU7 was first display in HK on September 4, 2025. SING TAO
Xiaomi's YU7 was first display in HK on September 4, 2025. SING TAO
XiaomiEV

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A person tries the electric sedan SU7 displayed at a Xiaomi store in Beijing, China May 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Xiaomi says February EV deliveries topped 20,000, down from January
FINANCE
01-03-2026 15:17 HKT
'Policy has achieved its objectives' - Paul Chan defends ending EV tax breaks
NEWS
26-02-2026 13:59 HKT
A salesperson shows a new Xiaomi mobile phone to customers at a store in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Xiaomi challenges India tax authority over tariffs on royalties in closely watched case
CHINA
25-02-2026 18:13 HKT
Shanghai Sunmi Technology
Shanghai Sunmi Technology passes HK listing hearing
INNOVATION
15-02-2026 20:20 HKT
Under the government's Fast Charger Incentive Scheme, CLP Power has assisted in identifying around 8,000 potential locations within its supply area suitable for the installation of fast chargers. (CLP Power)
CLP Power joins govt working group to advance EV adoption in HK
NEWS
12-02-2026 19:14 HKT
REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese vacuum maker Dreame pushes its planned EV with Super Bowl ad
INNOVATION
09-02-2026 16:09 HKT
A staff member looks at Tesla's Model 3 sedan displayed next to Model X SUV at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 2, 2023. REUTERS
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 9.3pc y/y in January
INNOVATION
04-02-2026 17:19 HKT
REUTERS
Most automakers post lower January sales
INNOVATION
01-02-2026 18:30 HKT
A view of a Tesla sign at its factory in Shanghai, China June 12, 2023. REUTERS
Tesla invests US$2 billion in Musk's xAI and reiterates Cybercab production starts this year
INNOVATION
29-01-2026 11:00 HKT
Amukelani Masungi, a worker, cleans the floor next to BYD vehicles on display at a BYD dealership in Sandton, South Africa, June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Vietnam's auto manufacturer to establish US$130 million EV battery plant with China's BYD
INNOVATION
27-01-2026 15:39 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.