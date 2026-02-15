logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Victoria Park Chinese New Year market stall owners see bustling crowds, sales up 20 to 30 pc

NEWS
15-02-2026 12:53 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Chinese New Yearflower marketsvictoria park

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Year of the Horse fortune guide: four key CNY customs - first incense, Che Kung Temple windmill and more
NEWS
15-02-2026 17:01 HKT
Ricky Wong, seventh from the right.
Wheelock Properties sells 1,918 units at O'East SEASONS, amassing $12b
PROPERTY
15-02-2026 15:32 HKT
Mainland visitors flock to HK, look forward to fireworks display
NEWS
15-02-2026 14:07 HKT
(File photo)
ImmD projects 11.38m border crossings over CNY holiday
NEWS
12-02-2026 13:38 HKT
Customers dine at a restaurant in Beijing, China October 19, 2025. REUTERS
China funds 2.05B yuan for the upcoming nine-day Chinese New Year holiday
FINANCE
11-02-2026 16:55 HKT
Red packet on wheels: Citybus offers free Cityflyer rides for children
NEWS
09-02-2026 18:11 HKT
Residents queue up for crispy banknotes at major banks as CNY approaches
NEWS
03-02-2026 13:40 HKT
Near 1.4 million mainland visitors expected in Hong Kong for Chinese New Year, boosting tourism outlook
NEWS
01-02-2026 18:41 HKT
Rosanna Law anticipates over 50 million visitors in 2026, optimistic about Chinese New Year tourism
NEWS
01-02-2026 15:03 HKT
Sweet starts: Hong Kong’s must-try Lunar New Year puddings and turnip cakes
FOOD & WINE
29-01-2026 10:30 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.