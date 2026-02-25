HSBC Hong Kong's pre-tax profit up 5 percent last year

Read More
Price of 99 tael gold extends gain on first trading day of Year of Horse
20-02-2026 18:10 HKT
Sands China 2025 profit slides, but payout doubled, new chair named
13-02-2026 22:53 HKT
Shares of Bank of East Asia slumps 12 percent on profit slide
13-02-2026 13:58 HKT
Budweiser APAC 2025 profit slumps on weak China performance
12-02-2026 11:31 HKT
Canada's Manulife posts lower quarterly profit on North America weakness
12-02-2026 10:20 HKT
China's NetEase posts 11pc growth in adjusted profit last year
11-02-2026 17:16 HKT
SMIC's net profit jump 61pc to US$172.8m, beats expectation
10-02-2026 17:39 HKT