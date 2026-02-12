logo
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
MARKET

China AI firm Haizhi jumps over 270pc in grey market ahead of Hong Kong debut

MARKET
12-02-2026 16:53 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with President of Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (not pictured) in The Great Hall of the People on September 04, 2025 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for stronger domestic demand, innovation
MARKET
10 hours ago
Bessent says Senate Banking Committee agreed to proceed with hearings for Fed nominee Warsh
MARKET
13-02-2026 23:06 HKT
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Venetian Macao, part of Sands China Ltd's development in Macau, China, June 1, 2016. REUTERS
Sands China 2025 profit slides, but payout doubled, new chair named
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:53 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
China January new loans jump but miss forecasts as weak demand persists
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:51 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:38 HKT
REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese delivery giant Meituan flags 24.3 billion yuan loss last year amid competition
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:30 HKT
Prices of fruit and vegetables are on display in a store in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
US consumer prices rise less than expected in January
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:00 HKT
CATL, CMOC, Laopu Gold to be added to Hang Seng Index, compiler says
MARKET
13-02-2026 21:52 HKT
AFRC. SING TAO
Hong Kong’s accounting regulator voices concerns over rapid IPO growth
MARKET
13-02-2026 21:34 HKT
Shau Kei Wan Inland Lot No 860
Shau Kei Wan residential site draws eight bids
MARKET
13-02-2026 17:40 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
