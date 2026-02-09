logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

BYD files lawsuit, seeks refund over Trump's US auto tariffs

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
BYDlawsuitUStariffsTRUMP

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
China urges banks to curb US treasuries exposure on market risk, Bloomberg News says
MARKET
8 hours ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Taiwan says 40 percent shift of chip capacity to US is 'impossible'
TECH & STARTUP
11 hours ago
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Yen slide deepens as Takaichi triumph in Japan election paves the way for more stimulus
MARKET
12 hours ago
U.S. Vice President JD Vance walks toward the West Wing of the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Man charged with threatening to kill US vice president
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 18:11 HKT
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz addresses during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy received the draft of a new U.S.-backed plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
US plans initial payment towards billions owed to UN-envoy Waltz
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 15:56 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is welcomed by an Omani official upon his arrival in Muscat, Oman, in this handout image obtained on February 6, 2026. Iranian Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Iran says talks with US in Oman were 'good start', will continue
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 14:49 HKT
Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP A police officer and a security guard are seen at the entrance of the United States embassy in La Paz, on February 6, 2026.
Bolivia wants closer US ties, without alienating China
CHINA NEWS
07-02-2026 14:39 HKT
Luigi Mangione attends an evidentiary hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool/File Photo
State trial in US health insurance CEO murder to begin June 8: media
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 12:22 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he announced the creation of a critical mineral reserve, in the Oval Office at the White House, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 10:15 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz looks on during an event on drug pricing in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on February 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. The President announced the launch of TrumpRX, which the White House said would help lower prescription drug prices. Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP
Trump tried to name airport, rail station after himself: US media
WORLD NEWS
06-02-2026 19:54 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Countdown to CNY: New Year prospects for people born in the Year of the Snake
ARTS & CULTURE
16 hours ago
Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in national security case
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.