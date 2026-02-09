logo
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
MARKET

China urges banks to curb US treasuries exposure on market risk, Bloomberg News says

MARKET
1 hour ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Taiwan says 40 percent shift of chip capacity to US is 'impossible'
TECH & STARTUP
4 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. (Reuters/File)
China finds natural hydrogen potential on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, Global Times reports
ESG & CLIMATE
5 hours ago
Mainland chefs offering cut-price Chinese New Year feasts in HK raise legal and safety concerns
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Yen slide deepens as Takaichi triumph in Japan election paves the way for more stimulus
MARKET
5 hours ago
U.S. Vice President JD Vance walks toward the West Wing of the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Man charged with threatening to kill US vice president
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 18:11 HKT
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz addresses during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy received the draft of a new U.S.-backed plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
US plans initial payment towards billions owed to UN-envoy Waltz
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 15:56 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is welcomed by an Omani official upon his arrival in Muscat, Oman, in this handout image obtained on February 6, 2026. Iranian Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Iran says talks with US in Oman were 'good start', will continue
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 14:49 HKT
Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP A police officer and a security guard are seen at the entrance of the United States embassy in La Paz, on February 6, 2026.
Bolivia wants closer US ties, without alienating China
CHINA NEWS
07-02-2026 14:39 HKT
Luigi Mangione attends an evidentiary hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Pool/File Photo
State trial in US health insurance CEO murder to begin June 8: media
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 12:22 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he announced the creation of a critical mineral reserve, in the Oval Office at the White House, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 10:15 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Hong Kong to enjoy warm CNY with temperatures up to 25 degrees
HONG KONG NEWS
08-02-2026 15:51 HKT
Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in national security case
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
