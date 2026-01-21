logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

CK Hutchison weighs London, Hong Kong listing of global telco assets, sources say

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of CK Hutchison is pictured on a flag outside the Cheung Kong Center building in Hong Kong on March 27, 2025. Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP
The logo of CK Hutchison is pictured on a flag outside the Cheung Kong Center building in Hong Kong on March 27, 2025. Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP
CK HutchisonLi Ka-shing

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
CK Hutchison weighs London, Hong Kong listing of global telco assets, sources say
MARKET
23 hours ago
CK Hutchison seeks US$30 billion valuation for Watsons' Q2 IPO, sources say
MARKET
15-01-2026 17:01 HKT
A worker stands on a steam-assisted gravity drainage pad at Cenovus' Sunrise oil facility northeast of Fort McMurray on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. AP
CK Hutchison-backed Cenovus Energy to acquire MEG in a C$7.9 billion deal
MARKET
22-08-2025 21:30 HKT
A view of the Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium Panama City, Panama, March 4, 2025. REUTERS
CK Hutchison sees 'reasonable chance' to pull off port sale deal
MARKET
14-08-2025 20:55 HKT
But the company's first-half net profit plunged 92 percent to HK$852 million. Photo from AFP
CK Hutchison sees interim underlying profit rise 11pc to $11.3b
MARKET
14-08-2025 17:38 HKT
Kenny Koo, right, and chief technology officer Damien Leong. SING TAO
Hutchison deploying 5.5G at Kai Tak, other major venues
TECH & STARTUP
29-05-2025 16:35 HKT
A ship sails near the Balboa Port at Panama Canal. (Reuters)
CK Hutchison assures legal compliance in ports deal
HONG KONG NEWS
13-05-2025 08:51 HKT
CK Hutchison Holdings' company logo is displayed at a news conference in March 2016. Photo by REUTERS
CK Hutchison telecom unit sees 1pc dip in first-quarter revenue
MARKET
12-05-2025 18:21 HKT
Four Seasons to bring into Thailand's prestigious integrated resort community
MARKET
2 hours ago
Taikoo Li Sanlitun celebrates a landmark transformation.
Upgrades at Taikoo Li Sanlitun North leverages the mall as a landmark
MARKET
2 hours ago
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
2 maids arrested after 4-month-old boy found with brain bleed; father calls it 'murder'
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.