New home supply falls 6 pc to 17,557 flats in first 11 months

Read More
Hang Seng Index drops on Wednesday
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index soft at noon
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls at the open
7 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rallies on Tuesday
06-01-2026 16:43 HKT
French biotech firm TheraVectys plans for HK IPO: Bloomberg
06-01-2026 15:10 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps by noon
06-01-2026 12:46 HKT
UK home prices seen hitting new highs in 2026 on rate cuts
06-01-2026 11:26 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
06-01-2026 10:09 HKT
China's oil investments in Venezuela
05-01-2026 21:30 HKT